Klitschko at EPP Summit: Forcing Ukraine to peace on Russia's terms conceding Putin's plans to go to war on Europe

Photo: https://t.me/vitaliy_klitschko

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko took part in the online summit of the European People's Party, which was held at the initiative of EPP Chairman Manfred Weber, during which, in particular, he stated that forcing Ukraine to make peace on Russia's terms is condescending to Putin's plans to start a war in Europe.

"Attempts to put pressure on Ukraine and force it to agree to Russia's terms are condescending to Putin's plans to go to war on European countries. Russia must finally be deprived of the opportunity to blackmail the democratic world and threaten its security," Klitschko said in the Telegram channel.

He said European partners should actively participate in the discussion of the "peace plan," which should be based on the principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty, reliable security guarantees and Ukraine's right to determine its future.

The summit was also attended by President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Parliament Roberta Metzola, the heads of governments of European countries and leaders of political parties from different European countries.