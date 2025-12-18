Interfax-Ukraine
10:57 18.12.2025

Kyiv Mayor: Completion of core construction works at Mostytska station planned for 2026

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that completion of construction works on the future station provisionally named "Mostytska" on the capital’s M3 (Green) metro line "in terms of core structures" is planned for 2026.

"Construction of the metro to Vynohradar continues in the capital. The contractor is carrying out work simultaneously at six construction sites around the clock, in compliance with the curfew. The right-hand tunnel from Mostytska to Syrets has already been built, part of the ventilation units completed, and utility networks relocated. Overall, the length of the first stage of the metro to Vynohradar is 3.7 km," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The mayor noted that the works are being carried out under difficult hydrogeological conditions, with an extensive network of utilities at various depths, and within dense urban development.

"Between the Mostytska and Varshavska stations, two-tier monolithic tunnels are being built. Two-level tunnels are a unique technology for Ukraine. About one-third of these structures have already been completed. Completion of the core structural works at the Mostytska station is planned for 2026," the statement said.

Klitschko emphasized that the metro extension to Vynohradar will improve transport services for residents of the Podilsky district and the city as a whole, ensuring fast and convenient connections with the city center and other districts of the capital.

