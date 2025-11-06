Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:14 06.11.2025

Ukraine's State Statistics Service launches new portal with AI assistant

3 min read
Ukraine's State Statistics Service launches new portal with AI assistant
Photo: https://www.microsoft.com

Ukraine’s State Statistics Service has officially launched a new online platform featuring an artificial intelligence–powered assistant to enable faster data searches.

"It is time for change – a reboot of the State Statistics Service… Data is exactly what will guide us into the European Union, and data will form the foundation of our recovery. The State Statistics Service and the national statistical system will become innovators within the European statistical community. We will be an example for our colleagues in the EU," State Statistics Service head Arsen Makarchuk said during the presentation of the updated portal in Kyiv on Wednesday.

He explained that the State Statistics Service previously operated in an outdated manner and needed digitalization to handle larger data volumes and use new tools compared to the prior version of the agency’s website.

A new system called Sigma has now been integrated into the service’s operations, providing a full statistical production cycle, from data collection and processing to analytics and dissemination. "This system is already operational, and by the end of this year the first three statistical products will be delivered," Makarchuk added.

Regarding European integration, he emphasized that Eurostat and other partners will rely on State Statistics Service’s data when assessing the country’s economy and other indicators, making data accessibility critical. For this reason, new products and services will be introduced.

Makarchuk also noted that statistical production must be restored and rebooted, as the war has caused objective disruptions in data collection and processing. The key focus is transitioning to new data sources: the strategic goal is to replace traditional surveys (which cannot be conducted in full, especially in frontline areas) with administrative data integration. This will make it possible to develop alternative and experimental statistics, for example, new methodologies for estimating the population.

First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov highlighted the strategic transition to alternative data collection methods to "avoid burdening citizens and businesses." The main direction, he said, is "replacing reporting with administrative data," collecting information automatically rather than through additional requests to entities.

"I honestly believe that everything can be collected online today. Everything is becoming data, and it is now possible to gather it through alternative means — replacing reporting with administrative data, avoiding data collection from businesses and citizens, and developing innovative analytics based on modern technologies," Fedorov said.

Another strategic goal is optimizing State Statistics Service’s structure and ensuring proper financial development for its team. According to Fedorov, the service should become a technological IT company where specialists – analysts and developers – receive competitive salaries. This will be achieved through monetizing State Statistics Service’s services and attracting talented developers from the market.

Among achievements already delivered: an audit of business processes, development of a digital transformation concept with support from partners, particularly the Swiss government and the East Europe Foundation, adoption of the law on official statistics, development of cloud infrastructure, implementation of the Sigma system, creation of an online survey subsystem, and modernization of the portal itself.

The State Statistics Service is a specially authorized central executive body in the field of statistics. Its activities are directed and coordinated by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. The agency participates in forming state policy in the area of statistics and ensures its implementation. It collects, processes, and disseminates statistical information on social and economic trends and participates in international statistical cooperation. Overall, it collects and processes more than 2,000 statistical indicators grouped into over 100 datasets. 

Tags: #artificial_intelligence #state_statistics_service

