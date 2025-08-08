Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
17:19 08.08.2025

Annual inflation decreases to 14.1% after deflation of 0.2% in July - statistics

The State Statistics Service recorded a decrease in consumer prices in Ukraine by 0.2% in July 2025 - the first deflation since July 2023 after a price increase of 0.8% in June and 1.3% in May, the State Statistics Service reported on its website on Friday.

The statistics agency recalled that in July 2024, price growth was zero, so in annual terms, inflation in July this year decreased for the second month in a row - to 14.1% from 14.3% in June, 15.9% in May, and 15.1% in April.

It is noted that in July 2025, underlying inflation remained at the June level - 0.3%. Taking into account the fact that in July 2024 it was 0.4%, in annual terms, underlying inflation slowed down in the results of the last month to 11.7% compared to 12.1% in June and 12.3% in May.

As reported, in July, the NBU for the third time this year worsened the inflation forecast based on its results - from 8.7% to 9.7%. In addition, it worsened it for the next year - from 5% to 6.7%.

Inflation in Ukraine, which fell to 5.1% in 2023 after a jump a year earlier to 26.6%, rose to 12% by the end of 2024.

