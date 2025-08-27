Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
18:15 27.08.2025

Statistics Service intends to estimate population of Ukraine by late 2025 – head

3 min read
Statistics Service intends to estimate population of Ukraine by late 2025 – head

The State Statistics Service intends to estimate the population of Ukraine by the end of this year, such an estimate will not replace a census, but it will be the best that is currently possible, said head of the State Statistics Service Arsen Makarchuk in an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

"We find ourselves in a situation where we do not know how many people live in the country. We have to look for other approaches to calculating the population. We have to conduct this assessment de facto from scratch, when there is no single reliable source that can provide us with data for the assessment," he noted.

Makarchuk recalled that until 2022, when calculating the population, the State Statistics Service relied on census data from 2001, superimposing data on the natural and migratory movement of the population: how many died, how many were born, how many moved.

According to him, in conditions of full-scale Russian aggression, such an assessment using the classical method is impossible, because there is a gap since 2022 that cannot be closed.

"This especially applies to travel abroad, because for some time documents were checked, but the data was not entered into the database. This, unfortunately, is an objective fact," the head of the service added.

At the same time, he noted that there is other data that can be used in the complex to conduct such an assessment.

"All this data by itself does not say anything, but if we build a model that will help us bring them all together at one point, mutually check them and arrive at a certain figure, we will be able to make a reasonable assumption about the population of Ukraine. It will not replace the census, but it will be the best that is currently possible. It seems to me that we have all the opportunities to do this even in wartime," Makarchuk emphasized.

Among them, the head of the service named data from state registers, which have significantly improved during the war, although this data does not geolocate a person: he may be in the relevant register in one settlement, but actually live in another.

According to him, data from mobile operators can also be used, although they are not ideal, because there are several operators, and people can use the services of several mobile operators, and there are certain nuances related to attributing a person to a specific place of residence.

Makarchuk also mentioned the possibility of using, while respecting banking secrecy, the data of banks that know where their clients are, because they can see their transactions in the POS network and record clients' visits to the branch.

Tags: #makarchuk #population #state_statistics_service

MORE ABOUT

17:19 27.08.2025
Statistics Service to restore 2022-2025 data by Q2 2026 due to restoration of statistical reporting - head

Statistics Service to restore 2022-2025 data by Q2 2026 due to restoration of statistical reporting - head

14:06 27.08.2025
Number of cattle in Ukraine drops by 8% over the year, cows - by 9% - analysts

Number of cattle in Ukraine drops by 8% over the year, cows - by 9% - analysts

18:54 20.08.2025
Volume of agricultural production in Jan-July 2025 decreases by 18.5% - statistics

Volume of agricultural production in Jan-July 2025 decreases by 18.5% - statistics

17:19 08.08.2025
Annual inflation decreases to 14.1% after deflation of 0.2% in July - statistics

Annual inflation decreases to 14.1% after deflation of 0.2% in July - statistics

18:22 16.07.2025
Deficit of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods increases by 49% in Jan-May 2025 - statistics

Deficit of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods increases by 49% in Jan-May 2025 - statistics

19:04 01.03.2024
Kharkiv not yet protected enough for me to advise people return there – Zelenskyy

Kharkiv not yet protected enough for me to advise people return there – Zelenskyy

20:52 17.03.2022
Ukrainians cash out UAH 35.5 bln since start of hostilities – NBU Council head

Ukrainians cash out UAH 35.5 bln since start of hostilities – NBU Council head

15:00 16.03.2022
Deposits of population since start of war increase by 16%, funds of enterprises decrease by 5% – NBU

Deposits of population since start of war increase by 16%, funds of enterprises decrease by 5% – NBU

09:14 06.03.2022
Russian military uses population of Sumy region as 'human shield' to cover S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems – authorities

Russian military uses population of Sumy region as 'human shield' to cover S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems – authorities

18:20 28.12.2020
Ukraine's PM instructs acting head of Energy Ministry with AMCU to check prices of gas for population

Ukraine's PM instructs acting head of Energy Ministry with AMCU to check prices of gas for population

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's preparation for 2025/26 heating season on track at over 70%

National Bank expects IMF mission in coming weeks to discuss possible new program

Financial Stability Council opens way for govt for privatization of Sense Bank, Ukrgasbank

Rada amends 2025 state budget on financing security, defense sector

No fuel shortages or price hikes expected from Russian strikes on facilities - A-95 director

LATEST

NBU's profit in H 1 2025 down by 58.3% compared to H1 2024

Intergal-Bud and Oschadbank sign first joint agreement under eRecovery and eOselia programs

Registration of individual entrepreneurs in agro sector in H2 2025 up by 52%, agro companies remains at last year's level - study

Ukrainian payers, recipients to gain payment tracking options in SEP settlement system from Dec 1 – National Bank draft

Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky and Batumi ports agree to launch new ferry route

Third of transactions in Kyiv office market related to moving from buildings damaged by military actions

Kachka discusses with leadership of NABU, SAPO implementation of Roadmap for Rule of Law Reforms

Volume of loans issued under portfolio state guarantees program in July decreases by almost 40%, number by 22%

OTP Capital launches new mutual fund OTP Maximum with public offering

Buyer demand for developer installment programs with longer terms growing in Ukraine – developers

AD
AD