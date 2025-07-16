Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
18:22 16.07.2025

Deficit of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods increases by 49% in Jan-May 2025 - statistics

1 min read
Deficit of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods increases by 49% in Jan-May 2025 - statistics

The negative balance of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods in January-May 2025 increased by 49.1% compared to the same period in 2024 - to $14.594 billion from $9.787 billion, the State Statistics Service reported.

According to its data, exports of goods from Ukraine for the specified period compared to January-May 2024 decreased by 5.4% - to $16.947 billion, while imports increased by 13.9% - to $31.540 billion.

The statistics agency specified that in May 2025, compared to April 2025, the seasonally adjusted volume of exports increased by 5.5% - to $3.614 billion, imports - by 4.4%, to $6.806 billion.

The seasonally adjusted foreign trade balance in May 2025 was negative and amounted to $3.192 billion, in the previous month it was also negative - $3.091 billion.

The export-import coverage ratio in January-May 2025 was 0.54 (in January-May 2024 - 0.65).

The State Statistics Service reported that foreign trade operations were carried out with partners from 220 countries of the world.

