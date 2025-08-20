Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
18:54 20.08.2025

Volume of agricultural production in Jan-July 2025 decreases by 18.5% - statistics

2 min read
Volume of agricultural production in Jan-July 2025 decreases by 18.5% - statistics

The volume of agricultural production in January-July 2025 compared to the same period last year decreased by 18.5%, the State Statistics Service reported.

The agency explained that such a decline is primarily due to a decrease in the crop production. Among the reasons, the State Statistics Service named the seasonality of crop production; adverse weather conditions, which resulted in a later harvest of grain and oilseed crops and a decrease in their yield.

According to the State Statistics Service, the crop production decreased by 25.5%, while livestock production decreased by only 4.7%. Enterprises reduced the total volume of production by 22.3%, with crop production falling by 30.6% and livestock production by 2.3%.

Households also reduced production, but in this segment the reduction was smaller: total production decreased by 10.3%, crop production by 11.7%, and livestock production by 8.3%.

In terms of regions, the strongest decline was recorded in Khmelnytsky and Donetsk regions, where the total volume of production fell by more than half. In Sumy region, the total indicator decreased by 38.4%, in Ternopil region by 37.8%, and in Chernihiv region by 36.3%.

At the same time, agricultural production indicators increased in some regions, in particular in Mykolaiv region by 6.7%, Odesa region by 5.8%, and Zaporizhia region by 5.2%.

Tags: #statistics #agricultural_production #state_statistics_service

