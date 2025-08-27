Statistics Service to restore 2022-2025 data by Q2 2026 due to restoration of statistical reporting - head

The restoration of mandatory submission of statistical reporting from July 5 this year should allow the State Statistics Service to fill in the gaps in statistical indicators for 2022-2025, when this reporting was not submitted; the publication of these data is planned for next year, said Head of the State Statistics Service Arsen Makarchuk in an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

"We are now talking about a gap of three years (when there was no mandatory reporting). Therefore, unfortunately, we will not be able to close it within a month, two or three. We have an approximate schedule for preparing indicators, which extends into the second quarter of 2026, to be precise," he noted.

Makarchuk recalled that until October 5 of this year, a transitional period is in effect, during which the State Statistics Service collects statistical reporting that was not submitted by respondents for the entire period from March 2022, when it became voluntary, after which the gaps that formed in 2022-2025 will begin to be filled.

According to him, the progress of the restoration of mandatory statistical reporting is currently cautiously optimistic.

"In the first month, we received about 20,000 reports. Assuming that this dynamics will continue, we will not fill the gap, but we understand that as the deadline approaches, respondents will be more active, so we expect the main peak in submitting reporting information to be in September," the head of the State Statistics Service described the situation.

He emphasized that in parallel, a digital transformation is taking place in the service, so there is hope that already in this process some of the information will be transferred to a new statistical production system, which will significantly speed up the ability to calculate and publish indicators.

"Each submitted report is a piece of the puzzle that will help to assemble a holistic picture of how the country lives, works and recovers. This is important both for national needs and for our international partners," Makarchuk emphasized.

At the same time, he stated that gaps in household statistics for 2022-2025 will remain.

"We will not be able to survey households, for example, what their expenses were in March 2023. In this area, we will resume the survey in the fall, but the gap in data for previous years will remain," he said.