Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:29 29.08.2025

Ukraine's State Statistics Service launches household survey pilot in Ternopil region ahead of nationwide rollout

2 min read
Ukraine's State Statistics Service launches household survey pilot in Ternopil region ahead of nationwide rollout
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/arsen.makarchuk

This fall, after a pause of more than three years caused by Russia's aggression, Ukraine's State Statistics Service will resume household surveys. To this end, it has developed a new tool – a survey portal – and launched a pilot project in Ternopil region, State Statistics Service Head Arsen Makarchuk told Interfax-Ukraine in an interview.

"We developed a new service, which we call the survey portal. Essentially, it's an electronic questionnaire that can be filled out on a tablet – with an interviewer assisting the respondent – or independently via phone or web: a person can simply follow a link without meeting anyone in person," he explained.

Before the war, surveys were conducted exclusively on paper, with interviewers filling out questionnaires "sitting in the kitchen and drinking tea with the head of the household," Makarchuk said.

He added that during the three years of war, the network of interviewers who used to visit households was idled and not maintained.

The new system is being tested in a pilot project launched in early August in Ternopil region.

"We want to understand how the tool itself works and, more importantly, under what conditions we can communicate with households: whether people will open their doors, whether they are at home, whether they are willing to participate in phone or web surveys," Makarchuk said.

Preliminary results are more optimistic than expected: people are engaging and opening their doors.

"Of the three options – in-person, by phone, or online – the most effective so far has been phone surveys. As for online self-completion, interest is minimal," he said.

The pilot is currently focused on the Labor Force Survey, but overall, there are four types of household surveys: household budgets; agricultural activity (primarily in rural areas); and the new EU-SILC survey – the European Union Statistics on Income and Living Conditions, with comparable data to be submitted to Eurostat. Ukraine plans to conduct EU-SILC for the first time next year.

Participants in the household budget survey receive a stipend of just under UAH 300 as compensation for maintaining a two-week expenditure diary, recording all household spending.

"The findings from this small pilot in Ternopil will be drawn over the coming weeks and will significantly influence our overall strategy in the fall. In any case, the data will be published in Q1 2026 based on results from Q4 2025," Makarchuk said.

Tags: #makarchuk #state_statistics_service

MORE ABOUT

18:15 27.08.2025
Statistics Service intends to estimate population of Ukraine by late 2025 – head

Statistics Service intends to estimate population of Ukraine by late 2025 – head

17:19 27.08.2025
Statistics Service to restore 2022-2025 data by Q2 2026 due to restoration of statistical reporting - head

Statistics Service to restore 2022-2025 data by Q2 2026 due to restoration of statistical reporting - head

14:06 27.08.2025
Number of cattle in Ukraine drops by 8% over the year, cows - by 9% - analysts

Number of cattle in Ukraine drops by 8% over the year, cows - by 9% - analysts

18:54 20.08.2025
Volume of agricultural production in Jan-July 2025 decreases by 18.5% - statistics

Volume of agricultural production in Jan-July 2025 decreases by 18.5% - statistics

17:19 08.08.2025
Annual inflation decreases to 14.1% after deflation of 0.2% in July - statistics

Annual inflation decreases to 14.1% after deflation of 0.2% in July - statistics

18:22 16.07.2025
Deficit of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods increases by 49% in Jan-May 2025 - statistics

Deficit of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods increases by 49% in Jan-May 2025 - statistics

15:45 15.05.2020
Ukraine's GDP 1.5% down in Q1, 2020 – statistics

Ukraine's GDP 1.5% down in Q1, 2020 – statistics

HOT NEWS

Emergency UNSC meeting to be held on Friday due to Russian strike on Kyiv

SBI Director: This year, materials on 75 law enforcement officers transferred to court due to torture charges

Rescue operations at site of hit on five-story building in Kyiv completed, city’s death toll reaches 23 – Zelenskyy

First honorable burial of unknown defenders take place at National War Memorial Cemetery

AFU Air Force: 46 out of 68 enemy UAVs shot down, hits in nine locations recorded

LATEST

Kyiv demands removal of Russian symbols at Venice Film Festival

Second person reported killed in Ukrainian Navy ship's destruction, several more sailors still being sought

Emergency UNSC meeting to be held on Friday due to Russian strike on Kyiv

State Bureau of Investigation, Security Service charge ex-Naftogaz executive with causing UAH 26 mln loss

Center for Countering Disinformation refutes fake about ‘questionnaires with Bandera and Volyn tragedy’ on Polish border

Kyiv residents rate activities of European Solidarity and Holos in Rada as the best – KIIS

SBI Director: This year, materials on 75 law enforcement officers transferred to court due to torture charges

GUR hits Russian radar in Crimea at night of August 28

Rescue operations at site of hit on five-story building in Kyiv completed, city’s death toll reaches 23 – Zelenskyy

First honorable burial of unknown defenders take place at National War Memorial Cemetery

AD
AD