Ukrenergo secures over one-third of transformers with concrete shelters, ensuring sufficient capacity – ex-head

NPC Ukrenergo has secured more than a third of its transformers with concrete shelters (second level of protection), which is enough to cover all or almost all of Ukraine's consumption, said former head of the company's board Volodymyr Kudrytsky.

"Ukrenergo has 160-180 large transformers in Ukraine-controlled territory. These transformers provide power transmission twice or three times greater than consumption… More than 70 of the existing transformers are now protected from Shaheds with huge concrete boxes, and Oleksiy Kuleba [Deputy Prime Minister] had to publish photos of these boxes," he said in in an interview with Yanina Sokolova, which was posted on Channel 5's YouTube channel.

Kudrytsky added that, before his dismissal in September 2024, approximately 80% of the transformers were protected in this way with the help of the Restoration Agency.

"The ratio of Ukrenergo's grid capacity to consumption is 2-2.5, or possibly up to three times. Accordingly, Ukrenergo has enough protected transformers to cover Ukraine's consumption, either completely or nearly so, even if there is an increase in consumption during cold weather. In other words, even if all unprotected transformers were destroyed, the remaining transformers could cover the consumption volume in winter," explained the former head of the system operator.

He added that current electricity consumption in Ukraine is less than 100 billion kWh per year and that, in 1991, this figure was three times higher at 300 billion kWh, which is what the system was designed for.

He also noted that it is impossible to build shelters for all transformers simultaneously because it takes a lot of time, and it is impossible to turn off all transformers at once because there would be no electricity.

At the same time, he expressed doubts about other energy companies implementing similar measures to protect transformers.

"As for Energoatom, Centrenergo, and all the other large TPPs and large CHPPs in cities such as Kyiv and Kharkiv, as well as the small CHPPs and regional energy companies, Ukrzaliznytsia has transformers at traction substations. At the time of my dismissal, nothing had been done. As of now, either nothing or slightly more than nothing has been done," said Kudrytsky.

"Therefore, those Shahed attacks, which the enemy mass-launches across specific regions or the entire country, cause damage that energy companies — not just Ukrenergo — are trying to eliminate quickly," he noted.