Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:38 05.11.2025

Ukrenergo secures over one-third of transformers with concrete shelters, ensuring sufficient capacity – ex-head

2 min read
Ukrenergo secures over one-third of transformers with concrete shelters, ensuring sufficient capacity – ex-head

NPC Ukrenergo has secured more than a third of its transformers with concrete shelters (second level of protection), which is enough to cover all or almost all of Ukraine's consumption, said former head of the company's board Volodymyr Kudrytsky.

"Ukrenergo has 160-180 large transformers in Ukraine-controlled territory. These transformers provide power transmission twice or three times greater than consumption… More than 70 of the existing transformers are now protected from Shaheds with huge concrete boxes, and Oleksiy Kuleba [Deputy Prime Minister] had to publish photos of these boxes," he said in in an interview with Yanina Sokolova, which was posted on Channel 5's YouTube channel.

Kudrytsky added that, before his dismissal in September 2024, approximately 80% of the transformers were protected in this way with the help of the Restoration Agency.

"The ratio of Ukrenergo's grid capacity to consumption is 2-2.5, or possibly up to three times. Accordingly, Ukrenergo has enough protected transformers to cover Ukraine's consumption, either completely or nearly so, even if there is an increase in consumption during cold weather. In other words, even if all unprotected transformers were destroyed, the remaining transformers could cover the consumption volume in winter," explained the former head of the system operator.

He added that current electricity consumption in Ukraine is less than 100 billion kWh per year and that, in 1991, this figure was three times higher at 300 billion kWh, which is what the system was designed for.

He also noted that it is impossible to build shelters for all transformers simultaneously because it takes a lot of time, and it is impossible to turn off all transformers at once because there would be no electricity.

At the same time, he expressed doubts about other energy companies implementing similar measures to protect transformers.

"As for Energoatom, Centrenergo, and all the other large TPPs and large CHPPs in cities such as Kyiv and Kharkiv, as well as the small CHPPs and regional energy companies, Ukrzaliznytsia has transformers at traction substations. At the time of my dismissal, nothing had been done. As of now, either nothing or slightly more than nothing has been done," said Kudrytsky.

"Therefore, those Shahed attacks, which the enemy mass-launches across specific regions or the entire country, cause damage that energy companies — not just Ukrenergo — are trying to eliminate quickly," he noted.

Tags: #kudrytsky #ukrenergo

MORE ABOUT

11:57 04.11.2025
Ukrenergo increases energy consumption restrictions on Tues

Ukrenergo increases energy consumption restrictions on Tues

15:29 30.10.2025
Bail of UAH 13.7 mln posted for ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytsky – sources

Bail of UAH 13.7 mln posted for ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytsky – sources

21:06 28.10.2025
Ukrenergo builds up emergency equipment reserve three times above standard levels

Ukrenergo builds up emergency equipment reserve three times above standard levels

14:16 28.10.2025
Ukrenergo aims to boost interconnector capacity and electricity imports

Ukrenergo aims to boost interconnector capacity and electricity imports

11:29 28.10.2025
Former head of Ukrenergo Kudrytsky detained in Lviv region – source

Former head of Ukrenergo Kudrytsky detained in Lviv region – source

10:50 21.10.2025
Ukrenergo faces funding shortfall in transmission tariff for paying private solar producers since Aug 2025

Ukrenergo faces funding shortfall in transmission tariff for paying private solar producers since Aug 2025

18:21 20.10.2025
Capacity of interconnectors sufficient to provide industry with imported electricity – head of Ukrenergo

Capacity of interconnectors sufficient to provide industry with imported electricity – head of Ukrenergo

20:48 17.10.2025
More than 50% of Ukrenergo transformers protected enough to withstand Shahed drone strikes – company head

More than 50% of Ukrenergo transformers protected enough to withstand Shahed drone strikes – company head

11:43 10.10.2025
Power supply most difficult in Kyiv and five regions – Ukrenergo

Power supply most difficult in Kyiv and five regions – Ukrenergo

10:24 10.10.2025
Emergency blackouts hit Kyiv and 9 regions after Russian strikes on energy grid

Emergency blackouts hit Kyiv and 9 regions after Russian strikes on energy grid

HOT NEWS

Over two dozen Russians eliminated in Pokrovsk in 24 hours, no encirclement of AFU units - General Staff

Ukraine neutralizes 61 of 80 enemy drones overnight, hits reported at 7 locations

Russia loses 900 soldiers, 70 units of special equipment in day

Kachka: European Commission report states Ukraine’s wartime restrictions do not exceed necessity

Ukraine writes manual on reforms in wartime – Mathernová

LATEST

Ukraine plans diplomatic events in November – Zelenskyy

Latvia to transfer another 21 Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

Yermak: When Russian MFa’s spokeswoman laughs at tragedy in Rome, it's not the tower that collapses, but remains of Russia's reputation

Ukraine receives status of Enhanced Partnership with JEF - corresponding memo signed by defense ministers

Shmyhal visits Latvia, signs memo on strengthening cooperation in defense industry

Sybiha discusses strengthening Ukraine's long-range capabilities with US Ambassador to NATO in Kyiv

Front to receive additional radar countermeasures through DOT-Chain Defense

Zelenskyy receives credentials from ambassadors of Great Britain, New Zealand, Chile and Somalia

Olena Zelenska Foundation provides humanitarian aid to over 600 foster families with many children

Over 80% of Russian cyberattacks in H1 2025 are on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure – Special Communications Service

AD
AD