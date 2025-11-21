Energoatom Supervisory Board to be approved by end of 2025 – Economy Ministry

Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Oleksiy Sobolev hopes to form and approve the Supervisory Board of Energoatom by the end of 2025, while the procedure usually takes three to six months.

He announced this during a meeting with journalists on Thursday.

"Currently, in close cooperation with the G7, the EU, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), we are working on a detailed plan to relaunch corporate governance at Energoatom. According to the latest amendments to the charter, the board should consist of seven members: four independent and three state representatives. The main focus is to hold a competition according to the established procedure, but with maximum mobilization of all efforts so that the supervisory board is in place by the end of the year," he emphasized.

According to Sobolev, the procedure is already defined by current legislation. It consists of a public announcement of requirements, followed by a minimum of 10 working days to collect applications, then the recruiter forms a shortlist, interviews are conducted with candidates by the nomination committee (which includes international partners as observers), and finally the final list is approved.

"This process can be completed as quickly as by the end of the year," Sobolev stressed.

As the minister explained, given that the competition for two independent members was announced in September 2025, all preparatory work by the recruiting company has already been completed, so it is possible to complete the full competition by the end of the year. However, the selection of the full supervisory board usually takes three to six months, and sometimes even longer.

In addition, Sobolev emphasized that the ministry is focusing not only on Energoatom but on the entire sector and large state-owned companies.

He noted that on November 18, the government approved an action plan for other companies in the energy sector: Energoatom, Naftogaz, Ukrhydroenergo, Gas Transmission System Operator, Ukrenergo, Centrenergo, Energy Company of Ukraine, Guaranteed Buyer, Ukrainian Distribution Networks, Regional Electric Networks, and Market Operator.