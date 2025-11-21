Ukrainian energy committee chair proposes transferring UAH 20 bln of Energoatom's profit earned after household tariff increase to state

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/andriy.gerus/

Andriy Gerus, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Energy Committee, has proposed that the prime minister and finance minister transfer roughly UAH 20 billion from Energoatom's profit earned after the increase in electricity tariffs for households, to the state as dividends.

"Energoatom has billions of hryvnias on its accounts because after the tariff increase it became a very profitable company. I have already spoken with the prime minister and finance minister to ensure these funds are paid out as dividends to the shareholder, meaning the state budget. We may be talking about approximately UAH 20 billion," he wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

According to him, the proposal was supported.

"Everyone agreed, and we will implement it," Gerus said.

As reported earlier, as of June 1, 2024, the fixed tariff for residential consumers was raised to UAH 4.32/kWh from UAH 2.64/kWh.

Energoatom's profit before tax for the first nine months of 2025 reached UAH 15.71690 billion, with net profit totaling UAH 12.83929 billion. Over the same period last year, the company posted losses of UAH 5.50344 billion and UAH 4.59346 billion, respectively.

According to the company's report obtained by Interfax-Ukraine, Energoatom's revenue for the first nine months of this year increased by 33.4% to UAH 173.87386 billion.

"As of September 30, 2025, current assets exceeded the company's current liabilities by UAH 21.88349 billion due to reduced payables for goods, works, and services, as well as capital investment obligations, and due to higher inventories," the report states.

As of the end of September, Energoatom held UAH 7.54 billion in free cash, compared with UAH 8.62 billion at the beginning of the year.

Thanks to strong profits, Energoatom this year reduced its accumulated losses from UAH 343.72 billion to UAH 330.87 billion, and as of September 30, 2025, had a positive equity capital of UAH 271.08 billion. For the first nine months of 2025, the company generated positive net cash flow from operating activities totaling UAH 24.21 billion, compared with UAH 14.17 billion for the same period in 2024.

The company also reported that it sold 35.4 million MWh of electricity in January–September this year, up from 35.0 million MWh a year earlier.

According to the report, net cash used in investment activities reached UAH 17.48 billion for the first nine months of this year, an 85.0% increase year-over-year.

Future obligations to acquire fixed assets totaled UAH 31.93 billion at the end of September, compared with UAH 29.67 billion the previous year.

According to the report, current inventories of nuclear fuel and materials rose from UAH 28.23 billion to UAH 37.43 billion between January and September: nuclear fuel in storage decreased from UAH 19.80 billion to UAH 13.82 billion, while nuclear materials increased from UAH 0.99 billion to UAH 12.50 billion, and nuclear fuel in the active core grew from UAH 7.44 billion to UAH 11.10 billion.

Other current inventories increased from UAH 3.42 billion to UAH 4.80 billion over the same period.

Energoatom currently operates nine power units at the Pivdennoukrainska (South Ukraine), Rivne, and Khmelnytsky nuclear power plants with a total installed capacity of 7,880 MW, all located in territory controlled by Ukraine.

The Zaporizhia NPP, with six VVER-1000 units totaling 6,000 MW, has not generated electricity since September 11, 2022, following its occupation on March 3, 2022.