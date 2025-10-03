Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:46 03.10.2025

Ukrainian delegation in Denmark holds working meeting with commander of Land Forces Peter Boysen

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The Ukrainian delegation in Denmark has held a working meeting with the Commander of the Danish Ground Forces, Major General Peter Boysen, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported.

"During the meeting, issues of joint development and exchange of experience in deploying situational awareness and coordination systems in modern conditions were discussed. A symbolic exchange of sleeve insignia and award paraphernalia also took place – a gesture of friendship, mutual respect, and recognition of the partnership between the military structures of Ukraine and Denmark," the message reads.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces noted that this meeting is another step toward strengthening trust, cooperation, and joint professional development in security matters.

On September 29, it was reported that the joint Wings of Defense exercises began in the Kingdom of Denmark, in which Ukrainian counter-UAV specialists are participating alongside their Danish counterparts. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed that, based on the results of the Ukrainian counter-UAV specialists' participation in the joint exercises in Denmark, a framework for cooperation with other European countries be developed, specifically in the implementation of the Drone Wall project.

Tags: #general_staff #meeting #denmark

