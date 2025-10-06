Ukrainian Fire Point to be able to start production in Denmark in coming months – defense minister

Ukrainian defense company Fire Point will be able to start production in Denmark in the coming months, Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen has said.

Speaking at the third International Defense Industry Forum (DFNC3) on Monday, the minister recalled the launch of the Danish model 2.0, which will make it possible to invite Ukrainian defense companies to start production in Denmark.

"And together with my colleague, who is also here today, Morten Bødskov, we have just announced that Fire Point will be able to start production in Denmark in the coming months," the minister said.

He expressed hope that Fire Point will establish production in Denmark early next year.

"I hope we can also learn from Fire Point and I hope we can invite more defense companies from Ukraine to start production in Denmark," the head of the department emphasized.

It was previously reported that the Ukrainian company Fire Point, known for developing the Flamingo cruise missile, is preparing to launch the production of solid rocket fuel in Denmark.

In June 2025, Denmark and Ukraine signed an agreement on joint weapons production. On September 3, 2025, Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen officially announced that Fire Point would open a factory in the city of Vojens (southern Jutland), near Skrydstrup Air Base (where the F-16 and F-35 are based). The company is already registered in Denmark under the name FPRT and has a CVR number (tax identification number).