Occupiers strike Novhorod-Siversky, four killed, seven injured – administration

Photo: https://t.me/chernigivskaODA

Four civilians of Novhorod-Siversky (Chernihiv region) died as a result of a massive drone attack by Russian occupiers on Tuesday, Head of Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus has said.

"A massive attack on Novhorod-Siversky. The Russians struck with Shahed UAVs, about 20 flights. Four dead are already known. All civilians – two men and two women. My condolences to the families," Chaus said in Telegram channel.

According to him, seven sought medical help, including one child. "Preliminarily, seven people were injured. These are those who have already sought medical help. Among them is a child, a ten-year-old girl, she is being transported to the children's regional hospital. One injured person is in serious condition, the rest are in moderate condition," the regional administration's head said.

Chaus also said there was a lot of destruction in the city as a result of the attack, but did not specify details.