Ukraine provides all details of air defense needs at Coalition of Willing – Zelenskyy

During the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in London, the leaders discussed Ukraine's air defense, in particular, the Ukrainian team provided all the details of its needs in this regard, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"We all see the challenges facing us today, and the Russians are conducting a campaign of terror against our energy system, and they really want to make the winter cold an instrument of torture and pressure on Ukraine, our people and our defense. And Russia's goal has not changed. They want to break us, they want to break Ukraine, and they are doing everything to achieve this," Zelenskyy said during a press conference together with the leaders of the countries of the Coalition of the Willing and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

"Therefore, our defense means everything that really stops Russia from killing, destroying and terrorizing. Of course, it is defense, and today we discussed in detail with our partners air defense systems. It is important that our partners focus on what is most practical and effective. And we have provided all the details," the president said.

According to him, today all leaders agreed that the U.S. sanctions against the Russian oil system are a big step, and it is necessary to put pressure on the shadow fleet and its infrastructure, and on Russian oil terminals.

"And we must implement everything that we discussed today regarding Russia's shadow fleet. In addition, we are conducting our own pressure campaign using drones and missiles, aimed specifically at the Russian oil sector," the head of state said.

He said long-range capabilities enhance diplomatic opportunities, since "the more losses Putin suffers on his territory, the fewer attacks he can carry out on the front line and the faster he will agree to constructive diplomacy." Therefore, Ukraine is working to provide Tomahawk missiles, cruise missiles and other means.