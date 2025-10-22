Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:03 22.10.2025

National Guard's defense procurement receives extra format through DOT-Chain

1 min read
National Guard's defense procurement receives extra format through DOT-Chain

The National Guard of Ukraine along with the Ministry of Defense launched a pilot project in the procurement procedure; from now on they can be carried out through the digital system "DOT-Chain" of the Defense Procurement Agency, Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko has said.

"Together with the Ministry of Defense, we are launching a pilot project: procurement for the National Guard through the digital system 'DOT-Chain' of the Defense Procurement Agency," he said in the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to him, this means the following: military units can independently choose the models of UAVs and electronic warfare equipment that are in the system and have passed the verification of the Defense Procurement Agency; fast contracts – fast deliveries directly to the combat units of the National Guard; full transparency and lack of unnecessary bureaucracy.

"We are updating the procurement system so that the units receive what they need without delays and unnecessary chains," Klymenko said.

Tags: #dot #national_guard #procurement

MORE ABOUT

15:02 22.10.2025
Ukrainian govt allows procurement for critical infrastructure restoration, protection without open tenders

Ukrainian govt allows procurement for critical infrastructure restoration, protection without open tenders

20:41 02.10.2025
Pivnenko discusses logistics, medical evacuation, communications with new US coordinator of military interaction

Pivnenko discusses logistics, medical evacuation, communications with new US coordinator of military interaction

17:32 11.09.2025
Shmyhal discusses procurement, technical support, joint production with defense manufacturers at exhibition in London

Shmyhal discusses procurement, technical support, joint production with defense manufacturers at exhibition in London

19:57 27.08.2025
National Guard сommander meets British military attachés, agrees to exchange experience

National Guard сommander meets British military attachés, agrees to exchange experience

14:28 25.08.2025
Director busted for supplying substandard butter to National Guard – SBI

Director busted for supplying substandard butter to National Guard – SBI

17:55 20.08.2025
Cabinet approves presidential decree on granting foreigners the right to serve as officers in National Guard

Cabinet approves presidential decree on granting foreigners the right to serve as officers in National Guard

09:30 01.08.2025
Ukrainian Helicopters donated over UAH 12 million worth of aid to the Armed Forces

Ukrainian Helicopters donated over UAH 12 million worth of aid to the Armed Forces

18:01 21.07.2025
Govt to make decision on drone contracts tomorrow – Zelenskyy

Govt to make decision on drone contracts tomorrow – Zelenskyy

20:52 11.07.2025
Defense Ministry: Procurement of FPV drones being carried out for first time based on TTX, total cost of two tenders exceeds UAH 3.3 bln

Defense Ministry: Procurement of FPV drones being carried out for first time based on TTX, total cost of two tenders exceeds UAH 3.3 bln

16:37 28.05.2025
Kysylevsky complains to PM about purchase of imported AFU uniforms

Kysylevsky complains to PM about purchase of imported AFU uniforms

HOT NEWS

Today is first step opening the way for Ukraine to receive Swedish Gripen aircraft – Zelenskyy

Ukraine, Sweden sign letter of intent to purchase 100 to 150 Gripen E fighters

Today is first step opening the way for Ukraine to receive Swedish Gripen aircraft – Zelenskyy

AFU General Staff confirms ammunition plant and refinery strikes

Ukraine downs 349 of 433 enemy targets, 12 missiles and 55 drones strike 26 sites

LATEST

Number of victims in Kharkiv grows to ten, incl five-year-old girl

ICRC adds commentary on children protection in wartime to Geneva Convention IV for first time in almost 70 years

US Senate Committee approves bills to recognize Russia as state sponsor of terrorism, seize its assets – ambassador

Sikorski wishes 'Magyar' to succeed in knocking out Druzhba pipeline

Ukraine officially joins CCRA

McDonald's opens 50th restaurant in Kyiv

Today is first step opening the way for Ukraine to receive Swedish Gripen aircraft – Zelenskyy

Swedish PM: Deliveries of latest Gripen to Ukraine could begin within three years

Ukrainian airborne forces liberate Kucheriv Yar in Donetsk region

Rada backs amendment to increase funding for state procurement of medicines

AD
AD