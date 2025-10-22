National Guard's defense procurement receives extra format through DOT-Chain

The National Guard of Ukraine along with the Ministry of Defense launched a pilot project in the procurement procedure; from now on they can be carried out through the digital system "DOT-Chain" of the Defense Procurement Agency, Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko has said.

"Together with the Ministry of Defense, we are launching a pilot project: procurement for the National Guard through the digital system 'DOT-Chain' of the Defense Procurement Agency," he said in the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to him, this means the following: military units can independently choose the models of UAVs and electronic warfare equipment that are in the system and have passed the verification of the Defense Procurement Agency; fast contracts – fast deliveries directly to the combat units of the National Guard; full transparency and lack of unnecessary bureaucracy.

"We are updating the procurement system so that the units receive what they need without delays and unnecessary chains," Klymenko said.