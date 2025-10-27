Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:13 27.10.2025

Zelenskyy, Croatian Defense Minister discuss further defense package

1 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the country's next defense package with Croatian Defense Minister Ivan Anušić.

"I already spoke today with the representative of Croatia, the Deputy Prime Minister, the Minister of Defense about the next defense package and European programs to support defense production," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Monday.

In addition, the president listened to a report by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

"Defense cooperation with partners is the first priority of foreign policy. And it is important that every week is productive," the president said.

According to him, the past week was significant, this one "should also be a plus" for the defense of Ukraine.

Tags: #croatia #zelenskyy #defense

