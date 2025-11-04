Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:35 04.11.2025

Air Force neutralizes 92 enemy drones, missiles and UAVs hit at 14 locations

1 min read
Air Force neutralizes 92 enemy drones, missiles and UAVs hit at 14 locations

The Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralized 92 enemy drones of various types last night, but seven missiles and 31 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 14 locations, the Air Force (AF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

"On the night of November 4 (from 20:00 on November 3), the enemy attacked with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Rostov region, six S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Kursk region, as well as 130 strike UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and drones of other types from the directions: Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda – temporarily occupied Crimea, about 80 of them – Shahed UAVs," the Air Force said.

According to preliminary data, "as of 09:00, air defense systems shot down/suppressed 92 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country. Missile hits and 31 and UAVs strikes were recorded at 14 locations," the Air Force said.

Tags: #neutralized #air_force #defense_forces

