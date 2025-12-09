Eighty-four enemy UAVs shot down/suppressed, 24 attack UAVs hit at nine locations

On the night of December 9 (from 18:00 on December 8), the enemy attacked with 110 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera and other types from the directions of Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo of the Russian Federation, Donetsk, Hvardeyske - TOT Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 70 of them were Shaheds.

"According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m., air defense forces have shot down or suppressed 84 enemy Shaheds, Gerberas, and other types of UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country. Twenty-four attack UAVs were recorded hitting nine locations," the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Telegram.

"The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace," the message reads.