Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:33 09.12.2025

Eighty-four enemy UAVs shot down/suppressed, 24 attack UAVs hit at nine locations

1 min read
On the night of December 9 (from 18:00 on December 8), the enemy attacked with 110 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera and other types from the directions of Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo of the Russian Federation, Donetsk, Hvardeyske - TOT Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 70 of them were Shaheds.

"According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m., air defense forces have shot down or suppressed 84 enemy Shaheds, Gerberas, and other types of UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country. Twenty-four attack UAVs were recorded hitting nine locations," the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Telegram.

"The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace," the message reads.

Tags: #shot_down #air_force

