On the night of December 19 (from 18:30 on December 18), the enemy attacked with 160 Shaheds, Gerberas and other types of attack UAVs from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Bryansk, Millerovo (Russian Federation), Hvardeyske (TOT Autonomous Republic of Crimea), about 90 of which were Shaheds, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on its Telegram channel.

"According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m., air defense forces have shot down or suppressed 108 enemy Shaheds, Gerberas, and other types of UAVs in the south and east of the country. Forty-seven attack UAVs were recorded hitting 23 locations," the Ukrainian Air Forces reported.