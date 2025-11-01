Defense forces repel 137 enemy attacks since day start – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 137 combat clashes have occurred, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in operational information as of 10:00 p.m. on Friday.

"Today, Russian forces carried out 50 airstrikes, dropping 106 guided bombs. In addition, they deployed 2,339 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,281 shelling attacks on our troop positions and populated areas," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

According to the General Staff, the most intense situation today was in Pokrovsk axis, where the aggressor carried out 46 assault and offensive actions.