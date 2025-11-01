Air defense neutralizes 206 out of 223 enemy drones during the night, with hits recorded at seven locations

During a massive Russian drone attack on Saturday night, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down and suppressed 206 enemy drones, but also recorded hits from 17 enemy attack UAVs at seven locations.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force's Telegram channel, the enemy attacked with 223 attack drones on the night of November 1, approximately 140 of which were of Shahed-type.

"The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire teams of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. According to preliminary data, as of 9:30 a.m., air defense forces have shot down or suppressed 206 enemy Shaheds, Gerberas, and other types of UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country," the message reads.

Thus, the overall effectiveness of the air defense system was 92.4%, which is one of the highest figures during the war.