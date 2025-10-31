Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:05 31.10.2025

Merz: G7 and Germany support Ukraine in matters of air defense and restoration of damaged energy infrastructure

Merz: G7 and Germany support Ukraine in matters of air defense and restoration of damaged energy infrastructure
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/MerzCDU

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the G7 and his country would continue to support Ukraine in matters of air defense and the restoration of its damaged energy infrastructure.

"Russia continues to attack Ukraine's civilian energy infrastructure. More casualties occured. G7 energy ministers, including Germany, are sending an important signal: we support Ukraine in matters of air defense and the restoration of damaged power plants and infrastructure," he wrote on the social media site X on Friday.

20:41 21.10.2025
Sybiha invited by Canadian counterpart to upcoming G7 FMs' meeting

10:10 21.10.2025
US Treasury Secretary: Europe should take lead on increased G7 economic pressure against Russia

09:03 14.10.2025
German chancellor urges Trump to convince Putin to end war - media

13:58 10.10.2025
G7 ambassadors meet with energy minister on urgent needs after Russian attacks

13:15 29.09.2025
Merz discusses further aid to Ukraine with Volodymyr Klitschko

18:47 11.09.2025
Merz congratulates ex-German ambassador to Ukraine on appointment as chief of federal intelligence service

19:36 10.09.2025
Merz after NATO discussion of Russia's actions against Poland: NATO is and remains ready for defense

16:34 25.08.2025
German Chancellor says welfare state no longer financially viable – media

12:16 19.08.2025
Coalition of the willing to meet on Tuesday – Merz

10:17 19.08.2025
Merz: Talks between Zelenskyy and Putin should take place within 14 days – media

