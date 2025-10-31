Merz: G7 and Germany support Ukraine in matters of air defense and restoration of damaged energy infrastructure

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/MerzCDU

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the G7 and his country would continue to support Ukraine in matters of air defense and the restoration of its damaged energy infrastructure.

"Russia continues to attack Ukraine's civilian energy infrastructure. More casualties occured. G7 energy ministers, including Germany, are sending an important signal: we support Ukraine in matters of air defense and the restoration of damaged power plants and infrastructure," he wrote on the social media site X on Friday.