Near Kostiantynivka, Phoenix unit destroys Russian Grad, two tanks, about 50 occupiers

Soldiers from the Phoenix border unit of unmanned aerial systems destroyed a Russian Grad multiple rocket launcher, two tanks, and fifty intruders near Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region, the State Border Guard Service reported.

"The Phoenix unit's UAV operators performed very effectively in the direction of Kostiantynivka. Border guards destroyed two Russian tanks and a Grad missile system, and killed approximately 50 occupiers," the message reads.

Furthermore, border guards are successfully targeting Russian logistics, which is worsening the situation for the enemy.