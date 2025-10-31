Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:13 31.10.2025

Near Kostiantynivka, Phoenix unit destroys Russian Grad, two tanks, about 50 occupiers

Soldiers from the Phoenix border unit of unmanned aerial systems destroyed a Russian Grad multiple rocket launcher, two tanks, and fifty intruders near Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region, the State Border Guard Service reported.

"The Phoenix unit's UAV operators performed very effectively in the direction of Kostiantynivka. Border guards destroyed two Russian tanks and a Grad missile system, and killed approximately 50 occupiers," the message reads.

Furthermore, border guards are successfully targeting Russian logistics, which is worsening the situation for the enemy.

Tags: #donetsk_region #phoenix

MORE ABOUT

15:41 28.10.2025
SBU exposes Russian agent posing as cleaner to spy on soldiers' homes

SBU exposes Russian agent posing as cleaner to spy on soldiers' homes

16:24 27.10.2025
National Guard: Rodynske in Donetsk region under control of Ukrainian Defense Forces

National Guard: Rodynske in Donetsk region under control of Ukrainian Defense Forces

18:53 24.10.2025
Third Army Corps destroy occupiers' mechanized column near Stavky, Lyman

Third Army Corps destroy occupiers' mechanized column near Stavky, Lyman

17:44 24.10.2025
AFU liberate Torske village in Donetsk region

AFU liberate Torske village in Donetsk region

11:11 15.10.2025
Russia attacks fire station in Donetsk region – SES

Russia attacks fire station in Donetsk region – SES

11:10 15.10.2025
Russia seizes 16 sq km of gray zone, three villages in western Donetsk region – DeepState

Russia seizes 16 sq km of gray zone, three villages in western Donetsk region – DeepState

14:59 14.10.2025
Ukraine advances up to 1.6 km in separate directions on Pokrovsk axis - Syrsky

Ukraine advances up to 1.6 km in separate directions on Pokrovsk axis - Syrsky

11:36 10.10.2025
Enemy uses mechanized landing force in Volodymyrivka, Donetsk region – DeepState

Enemy uses mechanized landing force in Volodymyrivka, Donetsk region – DeepState

12:09 08.10.2025
Russia intensifies shelling in Donetsk region, killing 2 civilians and wounding 10

Russia intensifies shelling in Donetsk region, killing 2 civilians and wounding 10

11:06 07.10.2025
Invaders shell Donetsk region 25 times in a day, wounding 5 civilians – Filashkin

Invaders shell Donetsk region 25 times in a day, wounding 5 civilians – Filashkin

