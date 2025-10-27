Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:37 27.10.2025

Ukraine expects 14th aid package from Croatia soon, 15th by year end – Shmyhal

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal met in Kyiv with Croatian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Ivan Anušić, thanking him for providing 13 military aid packages worth over EUR 200 million.

“We expect the 14th aid package to arrive soon and the 15th by the end of this year,” Shmyhal said on X.

During the meeting, the ministers also discussed joint participation in the SAFE mechanism and the possibility of Croatia joining the PURL initiative.

"We are grateful for the consideration of this issue," Shmyhal added.

He specifically noted Croatia's role in the Mine Action Coalition's work.

"The experience of a friendly country is important in clearing our land. The Croatian company DOK-ING has already donated 69 mine-clearing machines and has begun manufacturing spare parts in Ukraine," the minister stated.

The parties also discussed the potential for participation in a joint FPV drone production initiative. According to Shmyhal, Croatia is interested in this opportunity.

"Thank you to Mr. Ivan Anušić for his resolute support of Ukraine and to the entire Croatian people. We feel friendly support at all levels. Together, we will defend Europe," the Defense Minister emphasized.

As reported, Croatian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Ivan Anušić arrived in Ukraine on October 26 for a two-day official visit, where he met with Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv on Monday, October 27.

