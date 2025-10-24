Network of hospitals providing joint replacement services in Kyiv expands to 9 facilities – city authorities

The number of hospitals in Kyiv offering joint replacement (endoprosthetic) services has increased from four to nine, according to the Health Department of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

"Kyiv continues to improve its healthcare system and make medical services more accessible to patients. Endoprosthetic surgery remains one of the city's healthcare priorities. Currently, joint replacement operations are performed in nine medical institutions across the capital, whereas previously only four hospitals offered this service," the KCSA press office said in a statement on Thursday.

As of October 1, 2025, a total of 11,067 patients in Kyiv were awaiting endoprosthetic surgery, and 1,346 had undergone operations.

"The high demand for endoprosthetic services and the capabilities of our medical institutions encourage further network expansion. This allows us to serve more patients requiring planned surgical interventions. It's important that these services are available not only to Kyiv residents but also to visitors, with a doctor's referral," said Acting Health Department Director Tetiana Mostepan.

According to her, joint replacement procedures in Kyiv are performed under the Ministry of Health's national program, which provides patients with free prosthetics through an electronic queue. The cost of the medical service (surgery) is covered by Ukraine's National Health Service.

Additionally, the city budget allocates funds to purchase extra endoprostheses for Kyiv residents, helping reduce waiting lists and improve access to quality healthcare.

Currently, joint replacement surgeries are performed at City Clinical Hospitals No. 1, 3, 4, 6, 7 (including the new division of the former City Clinical Hospital No. 9), 8, and 12, as well as at the Kyiv City Clinical Emergency Hospital and St. Michael's Clinical Hospital of Kyiv.