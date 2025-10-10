Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:23 10.10.2025

Some trolleybuses and trams in Kyiv are out of service due to power outage

1 min read

In Kyiv, due to the lack of power supply due to enemy shelling, some trolleybus and tram routes are temporarily out of service, the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) said on Facebook on Friday morning.

"Specialists from Kyivpastrans / Kyivpastrans and energy services are working intensively to restore power supply and stabilize transport traffic," the KCSA noted.

Currently, public transport traffic is constantly being adjusted in accordance with the situation in the city's power system.

"We ask passengers to follow updates on the official resources of the Kyivpastrans and KCSA municipal enterprises,"officials said.

Tags: #kyiv #kcsa #shelling

