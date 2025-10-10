Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:07 10.10.2025

KCSA asks parents to keep their children at home today, if possible

1 min read

The Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) asks parents to leave their children at home if possible today, but if necessary, extra classes/groups have been organized in educational institutions.

"Schools and kindergartens on the left bank, as well as some educational institutions in other districts, are currently operating in the mode of Invincibility Points. This means: heat, light from generators, the ability to recharge devices, access to water, shelter during an air raid," the KCSA said in a statement.

It is noted that extra classes/groups have been organized in institutions.

"However, we ask parents to leave their children at home if possible. We also appeal to the heads of institutions: if your employees have preschoolers or schoolchildren, allow them to work remotely today," official said. .

As reported, earlier the Department of Education and Science of the KCSA reported that due to the lack of electricity and water supply in part of Kyiv, the work of educational institutions is organized in accordance with the conditions of an emergency.

After the nightly Russian shelling, the DTEK energy holding company reported that part of Kyiv was left without electricity.

Tags: #kcsa

