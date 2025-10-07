Kyiv opens surgical department of City Clinical Hospital No. 8 after major renovation – KCSA

Photo: https://t.me/vitaliy_klitschko/5458

Following a major overhaul, the surgical department of Kyiv City Clinical Hospital No. 8 has reopened, Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) head Vitali Klitschko announced.

"After a year and a half of major renovations, we have reopened the surgical department of Kyiv City Clinical Hospital No. 8… The wards are now equipped with ventilation systems, restrooms, nurse call buttons, and video surveillance in every room. After the renovation, the department has become barrier-free and accessible to all patient groups, including people with disabilities," Klitschko wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

According to the mayor, the department treats about 280 patients monthly – more than 3,300 per year.

Klitschko noted that the hospital spent UAH 26.5 million on the renovation. "Another UAH 19 million came as a contribution from the Solidarity charitable foundation, which supported the project as a socially responsible partner," he added.