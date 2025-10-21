Hospitals in Chernihiv region continue to operate despite power outages

Photo: https://t.me/chernigivskaODA

Chernihiv region hospitals, despite the lack of electricity, continue to work, Regional Military Administration head Vyacheslav Chaus has said.

"There is backup power. Generators are working. There is also a supply of fuel. It is important that patients and medical staff have heat," he said on Telegram on Tuesday afternoon.

"Doctors and young patients say: there is heat in the wards. A modular diesel boiler room is working. The hospital is also equipped with generators - one of them supports the operation of the oxygen station. Our medical institutions are working. And this is the main thing," Chaus said.

As reported, Russian troops attacked the Chernihiv region with drones and missiles on Tuesday night, hitting a heat supply facility and a power facility. Russia stepped up attacks on settlements throughout the region last month.