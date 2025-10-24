Russian airstrike on Kharkiv injures 10 – Mayor Terekhov

As of 15:25 on Friday, the number of victims in Kharkiv as a result of enemy airstrikes has increased to 10, according to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov. .

Earlier, the regional prosecutor's office reported that warehouses of civilian enterprises and vehicles were damaged as a result of the enemy airstrike. It has been previously established that the Russian army attacked the city with five aircraft munitions, the type of which is currently being determined.