Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:48 24.10.2025

Russian airstrike on Kharkiv injures 10 – Mayor Terekhov

1 min read
As of 15:25 on Friday, the number of victims in Kharkiv as a result of enemy airstrikes has increased to 10, according to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov. .

Earlier, the regional prosecutor's office reported that warehouses of civilian enterprises and vehicles were damaged as a result of the enemy airstrike. It has been previously established that the Russian army attacked the city with five aircraft munitions, the type of which is currently being determined.

Tags: #airstrikes #terekhov #kharkiv #injured

