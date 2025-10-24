Number of victims in Kharkiv grows to eight

The number of people injured in the Russian airstrike in Kharkiv has risen to eight, the regional prosecutor's office press service reported.

"Four men were injured and traumatized, and four women suffered an acute stress reaction," the message reads.

The enemy airstrike damaged civilian warehouses and vehicles. Preliminary investigations indicate that the Russian army attacked the city with five aerial munitions, the type of which is currently being determined.

A pretrial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).