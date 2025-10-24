Nine people, incl teenager, injured in shelling attack in Kherson

In Kherson, nine people, including a 16-year-old boy, were injured as a result of shelling of Korabelny district by Russian occupiers, the press service of Kherson Regional Military Administration reported.

"At about 7:30 a.m., the occupiers shelled Korabelny district. A 16-year-old boy was hit. He suffered a mine blast injury, a concussion, and shrapnel wounds to his torso and face. An emergency team took the boy to the hospital. He is in the safe hands of our medical staff," the message reads.

Five adult Kherson residents were also injured: a 41-year-old man, a 65-year-old man, and three women, aged 64, 78, and 60. All suffered mine-related injuries, and medics are currently conducting further examinations, according to the city military administration.

The administration added later: "Two more Kherson residents were injured—a 66-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman. They suffered blast injuries, contusions, and closed head injuries. The victim also suffered shrapnel wounds. Medics assess the condition of the wounded as moderate."

A 61-year-old woman who was caught in shelling in Korabelny district also sought medical attention. She was diagnosed with a mine blast injury and an eye injury. Medics are providing her with the necessary assistance.

The shelling damaged apartment buildings and private homes, and emergency response teams have already begun cleaning up the aftermath.