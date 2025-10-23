Kyiv mayor warns of most difficult heating season in all years of war, announces budget changes

The fourth heating season under martial law will be the most difficult for Kyiv since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine, despite the preparations made for it, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said.

"Today we face the challenges of going through the most difficult heating season in all the years of the full-scale war. Because the enemy is particularly furious and systematically attacking all energy and heat-generating facilities at the same time. Massive attacks with drones, missiles. Doing everything to destroy and destroy critical infrastructure. And in this anomalous situation, it is difficult for air defense forces to work. We see this in the example of other cities where a critical situation has already developed - Chernihiv and the region, Slavutych, Sumy region, other cities and towns in different regions of the country," Klitschko said on Telegram on Thursday.

According to him, the city authorities were preparing for it taking into account the experience of previous difficult years, in particular, they repaired the most worn-out and enemy-damaged sections of the networks, conducted hydraulic tests, repaired and equipped boiler houses.

Klitschko reported that Kyiv had increased the stock of independent power sources, mobile boiler houses, implemented an energy sustainability program for residential buildings, and created protection for energy facilities in accordance with the requirements of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the same time, the mayor emphasized that the protection was created at the capital’s own expense.

"The situation is very difficult… And this is not the time for political statements, but for demonstrating the ability to act quickly and effectively, based on new circumstances," Klitschko added.

In this regard, he stated that the Kyiv City Council on Thursday should "adopt the necessary and important budgetary decisions in the situation of enemy attacks to destroy our critical infrastructure, which will make it possible to implement additional measures taking into account various security scenarios."

"In particular, we are talking about the reconstruction of the water drainage and water supply system by introducing alternative and/or backup power sources. Namely, additional to those we have, generators to ensure water drainage. We will have to redistribute funds from other planned items. I understand that these are difficult decisions. Especially in conditions when the state has taken UAH 8 billion from Kyiv’s budget "retroactively," the mayor said.

Klitschko reported that the Kyiv City Council, in addition, must approve an appeal to the Verkhovna Rada to increase expenditures to strengthen Kyiv’s defense capabilities, which will be directed to enhanced protection of engineering, transport and energy infrastructure, civil defense protective structures, ensuring financing for enhanced protection of military facilities, as well as strengthening the capital’s air defense forces and means.