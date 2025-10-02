Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:41 02.10.2025

Pivnenko discusses logistics, medical evacuation, communications with new US coordinator of military interaction

2 min read
Representatives of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU), led by Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko, held a working meeting with representatives of the U.S. Embassy's Office of Defense Cooperation. At the meeting, Colonel Steven Chu, Chief of the U.S. Embassy's Office of Defense Cooperation, was introduced as the new coordinator of key areas of military cooperation between Ukraine and the United States.

"During the meeting, the newly appointed Chief of the US Embassy's Office of Defense Cooperation, Colonel Steven Chu, was officially introduced. He will now coordinate key areas of military cooperation between Ukraine and the USA," Pivnenko reported on Telegram on Thursday.

Pivnenko noted that during his meeting with his American colleagues, he outlined the tasks, role, and place of the National Guard of Ukraine within the Defense Forces system, and shared his vision of the key needs and priority areas for the NGU's development in the face of a full-scale Russian invasion.

According to him, logistics, ensuring the protection of the state's critical infrastructure, medical evacuation, and stable communications and command and control for units remain key issues for the NGU. "These areas require systematic support and further development in collaboration with international partners," Pivnenko noted.

"We paid special attention to enhancing the combat capabilities of the NGU's operational brigades, training our service members at training centers in the United States and Europe, as well as developing our own training centers and training with the participation of American instructors and advisers," he added.

According to him, our American partners, for their part, "highly praised our work and the initiative we demonstrated during their visits and the implementation of previous cooperation activities."

"This meeting demonstrated a high level of mutual understanding between the National Guard of Ukraine and our allies. I am confident that further cooperation will open up new opportunities to enhance the capabilities of the National Guard and strengthen Ukraine's security in the face of modern challenges," the National Guard сommander emphasized.

