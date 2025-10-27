Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:24 27.10.2025

National Guard: Rodynske in Donetsk region under control of Ukrainian Defense Forces

1 min read

The 14th Ivan Bohun Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine Chervona Kalyna has refuted the Russian occupiers' fake report about the capture of the village of Rodynske in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region.

"Once again, the Russians have announced the 'capture' of a settlement controlled by Ukrainian defenders. For now, they only control a few rounds of ammunition belonging to a few infantrymen who have reached the outskirts of the city," the brigade's message reads.

The Defense Forces also released a video showing an armored personnel carrier (APC) crew from the Jaguar Battalion of the 14th Chervona Kalyna Brigade of the 1st Corps of the Azov National Guard destroying Russian infantry holed up in abandoned buildings in Rodynske.

“Chervona Kalyna fighters continue to clear the city of occupiers. They are searching for and eliminating anyone who wants to plant the tricolor on Ukrainian soil," the National Guard assured.

Tags: #donetsk_region #national_guard

