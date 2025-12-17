Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:58 17.12.2025

DOT to purchase DNA systems for AFU

2 min read

Тhe State Rear Operator (DOT) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine will for the first time purchase DNA systems for servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which will be used for the selection of biological samples, the website of the Ukrainian defense ministry said on Thursday.

"These DNA kits are a key tool for identifying the dead, searching for missing persons and establishing the identities of unidentified bodies. Within the framework of the procurement, it is planned to purchase 150 thousand kits for a total amount of UAH 37.8 million. The purchased systems will be used for the selection of biological samples with the subsequent formation of a genomic registry of servicemen. Such a registry is critically important in wartime - it allows you to significantly reduce the identification time and provide legally confirmed results for the families of defenders," the message says.

All genomic information will be stored in accordance with the requirements of the law "On State Registration of Human Genomic Information" in specially equipped conditions with guarantees of protection, integrity and long-term storage of data, the Ministry of Defense emphasized.

"We note that the systematic collection of biological samples is international practice: in most civilized countries, this is a basic approach that allows for accurate and timely identification of military personnel. Genetic examination not only helps families get a confirmed answer about the fate of their loved ones, but also plays an important role in documenting the events of the war, preserving historical memory and strengthening the state system of registration and identification," the department added.

Tags: #dot #dna

