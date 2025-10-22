Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:02 22.10.2025

Ukrainian govt allows procurement for critical infrastructure restoration, protection without open tenders

2 min read

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has amended paragraph 13 of the "Special Rules for Public Procurement of Goods, Works, and Services for Customers Covered by the Law of Ukraine 'On Public Procurement' During Martial Law and for 90 Days After Its Termination or Cancellation."

"According to the government's decision, until March 1, 2026, procurements for construction, repairs, or other engineering and technical measures to protect critical infrastructure facilities may be carried out by directly concluding contracts without open tenders or use of the electronic catalog. The decision applies to purchases of goods and services (excluding current repairs) worth over UAH 100,000, current repair services over UAH 200,000, and works over UAH 1.5 million," the government's press release stated on Tuesday.

Previously, this simplified procedure applied only to fuel and energy sector facilities. It now extends to essential services such as water, heat, and power supply, as well as transport and postal infrastructure.

"The aggressor state deliberately targets our energy and transport infrastructure. Every delay in restoration means longer power outages and greater transport challenges. These temporary procedural changes will allow contracting authorities to sign agreements and launch repair or protection works immediately where needed. This will help protect people and maintain economic resilience," the government website quoted Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture Andriy Teliupa as saying.

Tags: #cabinet_of_ministers #procurement

MORE ABOUT

11:50 21.10.2025
Cabinet allocates UAH 6 bln for protective structures, energy and railway infrastructure restoration

Cabinet allocates UAH 6 bln for protective structures, energy and railway infrastructure restoration

16:30 14.10.2025
Cabinet extends payment period for compensation for employment of IDPs in front-line areas to 6 months

Cabinet extends payment period for compensation for employment of IDPs in front-line areas to 6 months

18:03 13.10.2025
Ukraine, Slovakia intend to agree on technical, financial cooperation

Ukraine, Slovakia intend to agree on technical, financial cooperation

18:01 13.10.2025
Cabinet adds risk management module to business inspection system

Cabinet adds risk management module to business inspection system

14:30 13.10.2025
Ukrainian govt shortens heating season by 1 month

Ukrainian govt shortens heating season by 1 month

18:17 06.10.2025
Govt approves increase in Defense Ministry spending by UAH 311 bln – Shmyhal

Govt approves increase in Defense Ministry spending by UAH 311 bln – Shmyhal

16:57 29.09.2025
Cabinet allows Ukrenergo to adjust terms of existing contracts to rules of IFIs

Cabinet allows Ukrenergo to adjust terms of existing contracts to rules of IFIs

16:12 22.09.2025
Government allocates UAH 2 bln for 'Bonus Drone Army' project

Government allocates UAH 2 bln for 'Bonus Drone Army' project

15:27 22.09.2025
Cabinet approves transfer of training weapons to resistance centers, schools

Cabinet approves transfer of training weapons to resistance centers, schools

15:13 22.09.2025
Cabinet allocates UAH 840 mln for protection of energy facilities in Kharkiv region – Svyrydenko

Cabinet allocates UAH 840 mln for protection of energy facilities in Kharkiv region – Svyrydenko

HOT NEWS

Today is first step opening the way for Ukraine to receive Swedish Gripen aircraft – Zelenskyy

Ukraine, Sweden sign letter of intent to purchase 100 to 150 Gripen E fighters

Today is first step opening the way for Ukraine to receive Swedish Gripen aircraft – Zelenskyy

AFU General Staff confirms ammunition plant and refinery strikes

Ukraine downs 349 of 433 enemy targets, 12 missiles and 55 drones strike 26 sites

LATEST

Today is first step opening the way for Ukraine to receive Swedish Gripen aircraft – Zelenskyy

Swedish PM: Deliveries of latest Gripen to Ukraine could begin within three years

Ukrainian airborne forces liberate Kucheriv Yar in Donetsk region

Rada backs amendment to increase funding for state procurement of medicines

Ukraine ready for diplomacy, but not under condition of retreating somewhere – Zelenskyy

Youth diplomatic forum for harmonization of Ukrainian Red Cross started in Kyiv

Invaders shell Kherson, wounding seven civilians – regional administration

Coalition of the Willing must finalize security guarantees for Ukraine as quickly as possible – Zelenskyy

Europe's plan isn’t plan to stop the war, it’s more about ceasefire – Zelenskyy

URCS helps eliminate consequences of Russian air attacks in Kyiv, Zaporizhia

AD
AD