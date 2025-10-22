Ukrainian govt allows procurement for critical infrastructure restoration, protection without open tenders

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has amended paragraph 13 of the "Special Rules for Public Procurement of Goods, Works, and Services for Customers Covered by the Law of Ukraine 'On Public Procurement' During Martial Law and for 90 Days After Its Termination or Cancellation."

"According to the government's decision, until March 1, 2026, procurements for construction, repairs, or other engineering and technical measures to protect critical infrastructure facilities may be carried out by directly concluding contracts without open tenders or use of the electronic catalog. The decision applies to purchases of goods and services (excluding current repairs) worth over UAH 100,000, current repair services over UAH 200,000, and works over UAH 1.5 million," the government's press release stated on Tuesday.

Previously, this simplified procedure applied only to fuel and energy sector facilities. It now extends to essential services such as water, heat, and power supply, as well as transport and postal infrastructure.

"The aggressor state deliberately targets our energy and transport infrastructure. Every delay in restoration means longer power outages and greater transport challenges. These temporary procedural changes will allow contracting authorities to sign agreements and launch repair or protection works immediately where needed. This will help protect people and maintain economic resilience," the government website quoted Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture Andriy Teliupa as saying.