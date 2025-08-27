Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:57 27.08.2025

National Guard сommander meets British military attachés, agrees to exchange experience

2 min read
National Guard сommander meets British military attachés, agrees to exchange experience

Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine Oleksandr Pivnenko met with military diplomats from Great Britain and discussed with them the deepening of cooperation and improvement of interaction with international allies, in particular the issues of exchanging modern combat experience that the Ukrainian military has gained in recent years.

"I met with the newly appointed UK Defence Attaché in Ukraine, Royal Navy Commodore David Teasdale, and with Air Commodore Peter Cracroft, who is completing his diplomatic mission in Ukraine," Pivnenko wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to him, at the meeting the newly appointed attaché was introduced to the organizational structure, tasks and role of the National Guard of Ukraine in the state security and defense system. "We also discussed further areas of bilateral cooperation with the Defense Attaché Department," Pivnenko added.

The parties paid special attention to the possibilities of attracting British assistance to strengthen the capabilities of the National Guard of Ukraine. "We discussed both the exchange of experience and the strengthening of cooperation in the sphere of security and defense," Pivnenko specified.

"Over the years of full-scale war, the National Guard has acquired unique combat experience, which we are ready to share with our partners to strengthen common security. We are interested in further deepening cooperation and improving interaction with international allies. I believe that through the exchange of experience, joint training and support, we will be able to respond even more effectively to modern threats," he added.

"Following the meeting, we outlined areas of joint work aimed at strengthening partnership and increasing the effectiveness of interaction in the context of modern security threats," the NGU commander noted.

Tags: #uk #national_guard

MORE ABOUT

14:28 25.08.2025
Director busted for supplying substandard butter to National Guard – SBI

Director busted for supplying substandard butter to National Guard – SBI

17:55 20.08.2025
Cabinet approves presidential decree on granting foreigners the right to serve as officers in National Guard

Cabinet approves presidential decree on granting foreigners the right to serve as officers in National Guard

19:50 13.08.2025
Shmyhal, Healey discuss preparations for next Rammstein meeting in Sept

Shmyhal, Healey discuss preparations for next Rammstein meeting in Sept

09:30 01.08.2025
Ukrainian Helicopters donated over UAH 12 million worth of aid to the Armed Forces

Ukrainian Helicopters donated over UAH 12 million worth of aid to the Armed Forces

16:47 19.07.2025
Kyiv welcomes UK's introducing cyber sanctions against Russia

Kyiv welcomes UK's introducing cyber sanctions against Russia

20:38 23.06.2025
Zelenskyy discusses further support with speakers of House of Commons, House of Lords of UK Parliament

Zelenskyy discusses further support with speakers of House of Commons, House of Lords of UK Parliament

10:25 04.06.2025
UK promises to deliver 100,000 drones to Ukraine by April 2026

UK promises to deliver 100,000 drones to Ukraine by April 2026

12:27 27.05.2025
UK to allocate $3 bln from ERA initiative to strengthen Ukrainian defense

UK to allocate $3 bln from ERA initiative to strengthen Ukrainian defense

10:58 21.05.2025
Six servicemen killed, more than 10 injured during attack on Sumy region

Six servicemen killed, more than 10 injured during attack on Sumy region

20:53 20.05.2025
Ukrainian, UK Parliaments ready to ratify Partnership Agreement between countries – Kondratiuk

Ukrainian, UK Parliaments ready to ratify Partnership Agreement between countries – Kondratiuk

HOT NEWS

G7 ready to tighten sanctions against Russia – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy appoints Olha Stefanishyna as Ambassador of Ukraine to USA

Cabinet publishes resolution regarding travel abroad for men between ages of 18 and 22

Cabinet launches competition for development of lithium deposit Dobra in Kirovohrad region – Svyrydenko

Women deputies of local councils to be able to cross state border without hindrance during martial law – Svyrydenko

LATEST

Unmanned Systems Forces hit 826 unique enemy targets over day

Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides assistance to evacuees at transit points

Trump can force Putin to agree to peacekeeping contingent - head of Rada delegation to NATO PA

Antonov Logistics Salis GmbH to build aircraft maintenance hangar in Leipzig

G7 ready to tighten sanctions against Russia – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy announces meeting between Ukrainian team and Trump's team in USA on Friday

Zelenskyy appoints Olha Stefanishyna as Ambassador of Ukraine to USA

Svyrydenko discusses Ukraine's European integration, support for domestic defense industry with Danish PM

Russians shell Nikopol region: two people injured

Merz: We don’t want Ukraine to capitulate

AD
AD