National Guard сommander meets British military attachés, agrees to exchange experience

Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine Oleksandr Pivnenko met with military diplomats from Great Britain and discussed with them the deepening of cooperation and improvement of interaction with international allies, in particular the issues of exchanging modern combat experience that the Ukrainian military has gained in recent years.

"I met with the newly appointed UK Defence Attaché in Ukraine, Royal Navy Commodore David Teasdale, and with Air Commodore Peter Cracroft, who is completing his diplomatic mission in Ukraine," Pivnenko wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to him, at the meeting the newly appointed attaché was introduced to the organizational structure, tasks and role of the National Guard of Ukraine in the state security and defense system. "We also discussed further areas of bilateral cooperation with the Defense Attaché Department," Pivnenko added.

The parties paid special attention to the possibilities of attracting British assistance to strengthen the capabilities of the National Guard of Ukraine. "We discussed both the exchange of experience and the strengthening of cooperation in the sphere of security and defense," Pivnenko specified.

"Over the years of full-scale war, the National Guard has acquired unique combat experience, which we are ready to share with our partners to strengthen common security. We are interested in further deepening cooperation and improving interaction with international allies. I believe that through the exchange of experience, joint training and support, we will be able to respond even more effectively to modern threats," he added.

"Following the meeting, we outlined areas of joint work aimed at strengthening partnership and increasing the effectiveness of interaction in the context of modern security threats," the NGU commander noted.