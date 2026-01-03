Interfax-Ukraine
16:44 03.01.2026

Zelenskyy: Decisions on new administration heads of 5 regions to be made tomorrow

The decision on the appointment of heads of administrations of five regions of Ukraine will be made on Sunday, January 4, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We are continuing personnel changes and are currently holding consultations on new heads of regional administrations in five regions: Vinnytsia, Dnipro, Poltava, Ternopil, and Chernivtsi," he wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

Zelenskyy said that the list of candidates has been finalized. "Decisions will be made tomorrow, and I expect that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will approve the appointments shortly," he said.

"The new regional heads are expected to begin their work next week," the president said.

