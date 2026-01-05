Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
08:50 05.01.2026

1 min read
Ukraine neutralizes 137 of 165 Russian UAVs, hits at 10 locations - Ukrainian Air Force
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/OTU.DONETSK

Ukraine eliminated 137 of 165 enemy strike drones, but 26 UAVs hit at10 locations and debris fell on nine, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

"According to preliminary data, as of 8:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 137 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber types and drones of other types in the north, center and east of the country," the message said.

As reported, on the night of January 5 (from 18:00 on January 4), the enemy attacked with nine Iskander-M ballistic missiles/S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Bryansk and Voronezh regions, as well as 165 Shahed, Gerbera strike UAVs and drones of other types from the directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel - Russia., about 100 of them - Shahed.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Hits of ballistic/anti-aircraft guided missiles and 26 strike UAVs were recorded at 10 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at nine locations.

The attack continues, several enemy UAVs are in the airspace.

