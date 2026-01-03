Interfax-Ukraine
16:51 03.01.2026

Ukraine's integration into EU one of cornerstones of Prosperity Package – Deputy PM

Ukraine's integration into EU one of cornerstones of Prosperity Package – Deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka said that Ukraine’s integration into the European Union is one of the cornerstone elements of the "Prosperity Package."

"We have a clear understanding that the basis and foundation of this work will also be the reforms that Ukraine is implementing as part of its accession to the European Union. Overall, integration into the EU is one of the cornerstones of this ‘Prosperity Package,’ both the very fact of accession to the EU and the implementation of the measures that Ukraine plans within the framework of accession negotiations with the European Union," Kachka said following a meeting with national security advisors from European countries on Saturday in Kyiv.

He stressed that, in this context, the role of the European Union will be very significant.

The deputy prime minister also noted that the assistance being discussed is compatible with EU rules.

"Under any circumstances, given the destruction and the state of economic development, Ukraine can make use of EU rules to provide quite substantial subsidies at the regional level for the development of business and infrastructure. There are no problems here," he added.

As reported, on December 24 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the ninth point of the draft plan to end the war in Ukraine foresees the creation of several funds to address the recovery of Ukraine’s economy, with the aim of attracting $800 billion through equity capital, grants, debt instruments, and private sector contributions to help Ukraine fully realize its potential. According to him, under subparagraph A of the ninth point, the United States and European countries would create an equity and grants fund with a target size of $200 billion for transparent and effective investment in Ukraine. However, the president noted that the $200 billion target is subject to discussion, as it is unclear whether Europe will agree.

On December 30, Zelenskyy said that U.S. President Donald Trump is focusing on Ukraine’s economic recovery and considers it the number one task for creating jobs. He added that this package is called the "Prosperity Package," a recovery package for Ukraine.

