Defense Ministry attracts more than $6 bln for Ukraine's defense industry in 2025

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal said that more than $6 billion was attracted to Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex in 2025.

"The Defense Ministry attracted more than $6 billion for Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex in 2025. Specifically, nearly $1.8 billion was directed toward the production of Ukrainian weapons under the ‘Danish model.’ More than $4.3 billion was attracted by Ukraine through direct purchases by partner states from domestic manufacturers for the needs of the Ukrainian army. More than $1.1 billion was received by Ukraine’s defense industry from proceeds generated by frozen Russian assets," Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday morning.

In addition, according to him, Ukraine submitted its own projects in the defense-industrial complex under the SAFE mechanism. "The total expected financing for these projects is $5 billion. Joint projects with European partners are real steps toward integrating Ukraine’s defense industry into the European ecosystem," the minister said.

"Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex has been steadily growing since 2022 and already reached production capacity of $35 billion in 2025," he said.