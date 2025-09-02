Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:24 02.09.2025

Ukraine’s Air Force: Defense Forces neutralizes 48 enemy UAVs from 8:00 to 16:00, enemy attack continues

2 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

 Russian occupation forces during a repeated attack on Ukraine on September 2 from 8:00 to 16:00 used 53 drones, 48 ​​of which were neutralized by the Defense Forces, the enemy attack continues, new groups of UAVs are being recorded, the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"After the attack on the night of August 2, the Russian occupiers launched a second attack from the northern direction, using 53 Shahed-type strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types. Most of them were in the direction of the capital of Ukraine. As of 16:00, some 48 enemy UAVs were shot down/suppressed by air defense," the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Air Force said on Telegram on Tuesday.

However, as the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Air Force noted, the enemy attack is currently ongoing; as of 16:00, new groups of Russian drones have been recorded in the airspace of Ukraine in Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

As reported, on the night of September 2 (from 19:00 on September 1), the enemy attacked with 150 strike UAVs. As of 08:00, air defenses had shot down/suppressed 120 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and simulator drones of various types in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

