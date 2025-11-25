Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
13:41 25.11.2025

Zelenskyy signs law on improving mobile Internet and communication standards

2 min read
On November 24, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law that increases the stability and quality of mobile Internet and communications for all Ukrainians, especially in times of war (No. 4670-IX).

This follows from the law's description on the Verkhovna Rada website.

"The document strengthens the requirements for the quality of services: from now on, the speed of mobile Internet is an official indicator by which the work of operators will be monitored. The mechanism of national roaming has been separately improved - in case of emergency situations, networks will be able to back each other up so that people stay connected," the press service of the parliament said.

As reported, on November 4, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in its draft law No. 12094, which updates the rules in the field of electronic communications and brings them closer to EU standards. The main goal is to improve the quality of mobile Internet and communications for all Ukrainians and make them more stable, especially in wartime. The document tightens the requirements for the quality of services: from now on, mobile Internet speed is an official indicator by which the work of operators will be monitored. The law also eliminates legal gaps that prevented effective verification of compliance with licensing conditions.

The national roaming mechanism has been improved separately - in case of emergencies, networks will be able to back each other up so that people stay connected even during crisis events or possible blackouts.

Fast internet is a mandatory quality standard. Mobile operators will provide services in accordance with the established speed indicators so that the connection remains stable and fast.

Ukrainians will independently check the quality of mobile Internet via smartphones. The results of the speed test will be automatically transmitted to the National Commission for the State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radiofrequency Spectrum and the Provision of Postal Services (NCEC) for analysis and rapid response to problems. Operators will be able to build base stations in rural areas more quickly after the moratorium on testing is lifted.

National roaming will remain available even after martial law ends. This will help you stay connected in emergency and crisis situations.

