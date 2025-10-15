Rutte doesn’t comment on possible US sale of Tomahawks to Ukraine, but welcomes upcoming meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is not commenting on the possible US sale of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, but welcomes the upcoming meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He said this on Wednesday in Brussels at a press conference following a meeting of defense ministers of NATO member countries.

Rutte didn’t go into detail (on this issue), because, as he explained, it depends on individual allies and added that he is glad that the meeting will take place, because American President Trump and the Ukrainian President are cooperating so closely.

He also noted that he personally maintains regular contact with President Zelenskyy and President Trump. He once again expressed his positive attitude concerning their meeting on Friday, explaining it by necessity to make sure that Putin sits down at the negotiating table, that meaningful negotiations begin, and that this terrible war will ultimately come to an end.

Rutte also added that the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine was discussed by allies together with Canada and others.