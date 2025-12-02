Interfax-Ukraine
Rutte: There is no consensus in NATO on Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said there is no consensus in the alliance on Ukraine's accession to the organization, but emphasizes the validity of the principles of the 1949 Washington Treaty that any European country that shares the values of the alliance can become a member.

"Regarding the specific issue of Ukraine's membership in NATO, I believe it is important, perhaps, to separate the principle from the practice. The practical situation is that, as you know, Ukraine's accession to NATO requires a consensus of all allies. And now, as you know, there is no consensus on Ukraine's accession to NATO. As for the principle, it is the 1949 Washington Treaty, and this Washington Treaty is still valid, as well as (valid – IF-U) what we decided at the 2024 Washington Summit," Rutte said on Tuesday at a press conference in Brussels, answering questions about Ukraine's future membership in the alliance.

Article 10 of the Washington Treaty states that "the Parties may, by unanimous consent, invite any other European State which is in a position to promote the principles of this Treaty and to contribute to the security of the North Atlantic area to accede to this Treaty."

