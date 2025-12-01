Shmyhal-Rutte: Extra air defense systems, missiles needed; PURL importance discussed

Photo: ttps://t.me/Denys_Smyhal

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Brussels have discussed the need to strengthen air defense and the importance of the PURL mechanism for stable supplies.

"An important meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Brussels. Thanked for the leadership and support. Discussed the situation on the front and priority needs," Shmyhal said in the Telegram channel on Monday.

According to him, the key issue discussed at the meeting was strengthening air defense. "To deter Russian missile and drone terror, additional systems are needed, as well as missiles for them. We focused separately on the role of the PURL initiative, which is critically important for stable supplies," Shmyhal said.

According to the minister, he assured Rutte that Ukraine "continues to adapt the defense sector to NATO standards and principles and implement joint projects with partners."

Rutte, in turn, stated on the X social network, following the meeting, "Our commitment to support Ukraine is unwavering. As we support ongoing efforts secure a just and lasting peace, NATO continues to strengthen Ukraine by providing military aid, so that it can defend itself now and deter future aggression."