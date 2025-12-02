Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:36 02.12.2025

NATO will joint peace plan talks for Ukraine when alliance is included in same - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has that if the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an element of the peace plan for Ukraine, which is currently under negotiation between the United States, Russia and Ukraine, the alliance will be a party to these negotiations.

He said this on Tuesday at a press conference on the eve of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers to be held in Brussels on Wednesday, answering questions from the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

"Obviously, when it comes to NATO elements in the agreement to end the war against Ukraine, it will be considered separately, and this will obviously include NATO," Rutte said.

The NATO Secretary General stressed that he "considers it very good that the United States is putting forward proposals." "We need to start somewhere. We need to have proposals on the table. As you know, both in Geneva and two days ago in Miami, there were negotiations with the Ukrainian side. Today, there were negotiations with the Russian side, so we are closely monitoring this," Rutte said.

